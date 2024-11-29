BYU continues winning ways against non-conference foes beating N.C. State 72-61

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Richie Saunders scored 13 points and reserve Fousseyni Traore scored 10 points and BYU beat North Carolina State 72-61 in the third-pace game of the Rady Children’s Invitational. BYU ran its nation-leading streak of wins against non-conference opponents to 20 games. Michael O’Connell and Jayden Taylor scored 16 points apiece for North Carolina State

