BYU coach Kalani Sitake doesn’t blame 28-23 loss on Arizona State’s premature field storming

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — BYU coach Kalani Sitake took the high road despite having to wait roughly 15 minutes to run a final Hail Mary play following Arizona State’s student section prematurely storming the field in the Cougars’ loss. No. 21 Arizona State beat No. 14 BYU 28-23 in a game that had its final few seconds turn into a mess. Arizona State’s fans rushed the field after what they thought was the final play, but there was still 1 second remaining. It took roughly 15 minutes to clear the field before BYU ran a final Hail Mary play that fell incomplete.

