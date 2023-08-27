BYU charted its path to the Big 12 through independence

By JOHN COON The Associated Press
FILE - BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Nov. 26, 2022. With Texas and Oklahoma going into their final season in the Big 12, the conference is bigger than ever with 14 teams, including BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF making their league debuts. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU’s path to the Big 12 started with an unorthodox decision. The Cougars left the Mountain West in 2011 to play as an independent in football. BYU for 12 seasons cobbled together oddball schedules and racked up travel miles. The Cougars had the specific purpose of maintaining and perhaps even reviving a dormant national brand. Independence helped get more eyeballs on BYU football through an eight-year deal with ESPN. It also might have helped land the Cougars in the Big 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.