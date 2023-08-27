BYU charted its path to the Big 12 through independence

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU’s path to the Big 12 started with an unorthodox decision. The Cougars left the Mountain West in 2011 to play as an independent in football. BYU for 12 seasons cobbled together oddball schedules and racked up travel miles. The Cougars had the specific purpose of maintaining and perhaps even reviving a dormant national brand. Independence helped get more eyeballs on BYU football through an eight-year deal with ESPN. It also might have helped land the Cougars in the Big 12.

