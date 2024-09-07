BYU beats SMU 18-15 to end high-scoring ACC newcomer Mustangs’ 9-game win streak at home

DALLAS (AP) — Will Ferrin kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1:58 left after BYU had two big fourth-down runs as the Cougars beat SMU 18-15. That ended the Mustangs’ nine-game home winning streak. The game-winning kick Friday night came soon after Miles Davis took a quick pitch on a fourth-and-1 and ran 37 yards to the Mustangs 15. Enoch Nawahine ran for a 9-yard touchdown on fourth down before a 2-point conversion late in the third quarter for a 15-12 lead. The 2-1 Mustangs hadn’t lost at home since October 2022, and had averaged 53.9 points in their longest home winning streak since 1948. Collin Rogers set an single-game SMU record with five field goals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.