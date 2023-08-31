BYU and Sam Houston face off in first time meeting

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU and Sam Houston are looking to get off to a quick start entering their first seasons in new conferences. The Cougars joined the Big 12 this season after spending a dozen seasons in the FBS independent ranks. The Bearkats are entering their first season at the FBS level after moving from the WAC to Conference USA.

