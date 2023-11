Byrum Brown leads offense, Aamaris Brown leads defense with 2 picks, USF edges Temple 27-23

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Aamaris Brown had two interceptions and South Florida held off Temple 27-23. It was a big win for the Bulls (5-5) and first-year Alex Golesh after USF was 4-29 the previous three seasons. Brown had a 7-yard rushing touchdown and a 32-yard touchdown pass to Khafre Brown in the first half as the Bulls took a 20-10 lead. Tramel Logan returned an interception 22 yards with 3:41 left in the third quarter for the winning points. Temple had touchdowns on its last two drives with E.J. Warner finding Zae Baines and Dante Wright in the end zone, Warner’s third touchdown pass coming with 7:03 left. However, with the help of three defensive penalties, South Florida ran out the clock.

