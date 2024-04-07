Byron leads Hendrick Motorsports to 1-2-3 finish at Martinsville on anniversary weekend

William Byron took the lead with 73 laps to go and held onto it during a two-lap overtime finish to enhance Hendrick Motorsports’ celebration of its 40-year anniversary with a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway. Byron was the first of the contenders to pit under a green flag and moved to the front 31 laps later when the all the drivers had finally pitted. He won for the third time this season, and the second time on the 0.526-mile oval. Kyle Larson was second, followed by Chase Elliott, giving the team the first 1-2-3 finish in track history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.