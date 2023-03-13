Byron emerges as another star in Hendrick’s deep lineup

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson is widely considered to be the most naturally-gifted driver at Hendrick Motorsports and there’s little doubt that Chase Elliott is the most popular. But as of March 2023, William Byron might just be the team’s best driver. It’s been a slow, steady rise for Byron, who has won two straight NASCAR Cup Series races after pushing past Larson in overtime on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway during a pair of frantic restarts. The 25-year-old won in remarkably similar fashion last week at Las Vegas.

