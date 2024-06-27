Byron Buxton hits 3-run homer, helps power the Twins to a 13-6 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Byron Buxton had a three-run homer among his three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-6 Thursday.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist by Bryce Jarvis. X-rays were negative and the team listed him as day-to-day.

After the game, Correa said he would be ready to play Friday. His hand went numb, he said, and immediately headed off the field.

“You think the worst right away, then when you get the good news you’ve very happy,” Correa said.

Correa was on base five times, with a single, two walks, catcher’s interference and a hit by pitch. Buxton, who hit his seventh homer of the season, also scored three times as the Twins scored all 13 of their runs between the second and fifth innings. Minnesota took two of three in the series and has won four of its last five.

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri

“We had a very good approach,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You really can’t swing the bats too much better than we did today.”

Arizona trailed 11-0 before scoring four runs off David Festa, who was making his major-league debut for Minnesota. Ketel Marte hit his 17th homer, tying Christian Walker for the team lead.

Festa got plenty of run support and the win. He lasted five innings, giving up seven hits and five runs, walking gone and striking out two.

He had plenty of support in the stands as well.

“It was an exciting moment to have my family and friends here,” Festa said. “It meant a lot to me. … The lineup put a lot of runs up early and made my job a lot easier.”

Montgomery had won his last three starts, but the all right-handed Minnesota lineup jumped on him early, scoring six runs in a 38-pitch second inning.

Ryan Jeffers and Buxton singled to start the inning. Willi Castro hit a bouncer to Marte, who was undecided on whether to throw to second and Castro beat the eventual throw to first for a hit to load the bases. Manny Margot hit a run-scoring single and a catcher’s interference call against José Herrera allowed Correa to reach as Buxton scored.

Royce Lewis followed with a hard-hit ball down the third-base line, but Kevin Newman, starting at third for the first time this season, threw the ball over Marte’s head into right field, allowing two more runs to score. José Miranda’s sacrifice fly and Carlos Santana’s double completed the scoring in the inning.

Montgomery (6-5) was pulled after two more runs scored in the third. After reaching the dugout, Montgomery fired his audio device against the wall several times.

“I just expect a lot out of myself and I’ve let a lot of my teammates down,” Montgomery said. “Definitely been the hardest year of my career. I know what I’m capable of.”

Four of the runs against him were unearned, and Montgomery’s ERA increased to 6.01. He walked one, struck out one and allowed nine hits.

“He never quite got into a rhythm, and I think he was battling frustration,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Arizona has lost four of its last five games.

Festa, a 13th-round pick from Seton Hall in the 2021 draft, was 3-2 with a 3.77 ERA for Triple-A St. Paul. The right-hander was called up Thursday with RHP Ronny Henriquez being optioned to St. Paul.

HALFWAY HOME

Both teams reached the 81-game mark.

The Twins were 40-41 last season before finishing 87-75 and winning the AL Central. This season, Minnesota began 7-13 before heating up and is now 45-36, trailing Cleveland by eight games.

Arizona was 48-33 and leading the NL West at the halfway point in 2023. The Diamondbacks slumped in the second half, but squeaked into the playoffs at 84-78 and advanced to the World Series. This year, Arizona is 39-42.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks OF Alek Thomas (strained left hamstring) played back-to-back games at Triple-A Reno. His rehab assignment continues this weekend.

NEXT

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.50) starts the opener of a three-game series in Seattle on Friday. RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 2.71) is the Mariners’ scheduled starter.

Diamondbacks: Open a three-game series against the A’s at Chase Field. RHP Slade Cecconi (2-6, 5.74) pitches against Oakland’s JP Sears (4-7, 5.04).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.