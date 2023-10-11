Byeong Hun An gets drug suspension from PGA Tour for substance in cough medicine

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Byeong Hun An has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour’s anti-doping policy. The tour says a banned substance was found in cough medicine sold over the counter in An’s native South Korea. The suspension is for three months and retroactive to Aug. 31. An can return on Dec. 1. He likely wouldn’t be missing much. An finished at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup. That makes him eligible for all the $20 million signature events next season. The 32-year-old An is believed to be the eighth player suspended under the policy since the tour started drug testing in 2008.

