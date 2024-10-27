Byeong Hun An birdies last hole and beats Tom Kim in a playoff for 2nd European tour title

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Byeong Hun An of South Korea is finally a winner again on the European tour. An birdied the last hole for a 67 and then birdied it again to beat Tom Kim in a playoff at the Genesis Championship in South Korea. An’s only other European tour title was nine years ago in the BMW PGA Championship. Kim had a chance to win until missing an 8-foot birdie putt on the last hole. He also shot 67 and then bogeyed the 18th in a playoff. Ricardo Gouveia finished third and it was enough to keep his card for next year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.