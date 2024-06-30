Bye to the Big 12 and hello SEC: Texas and Oklahoma party as conference move now official

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bye-bye Big 12, hello SEC. Texas and Oklahoma finally made their long-awaited conference switch. Which meant it’s time to party with campus carnivals and concerts The three-years-in-the-making switch to the Southeastern Conference for both programs became official Monday. And for their move to a league where “It Just Means More,” Texas and Oklahoma held big campus celebrations Sunday and Monday with carnivals, live music and fireworks. Oklahoma’s events even stretched statewide.

