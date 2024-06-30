Bye to the Big 12 and hello SEC: Texas and Oklahoma party as conference move now official

By JIM VERTUNO and CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
FILE - Texas live Longhorn mascot Bevo is led onto the field before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Oct. 7, 2023, in Dallas. Texas and Oklahoma are finally making their long-awaited conference switch from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bye-bye Big 12, hello SEC. Texas and Oklahoma finally made their long-awaited conference switch. Which meant it’s time to party with campus carnivals and concerts The three-years-in-the-making switch to the Southeastern Conference for both programs became official Monday. And for their move to a league where “It Just Means More,” Texas and Oklahoma held big campus celebrations Sunday and Monday with carnivals, live music and fireworks. Oklahoma’s events even stretched statewide.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.