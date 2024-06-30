Bye to the Big 12 and hello SEC: It’s party time for Texas and Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bye-bye Big 12, hello SEC. Texas and Oklahoma are finally making their long-awaited conference switch. But first, it’s time to party with Bevo (the longhorn) and Pitbull (the human). The three-years-in-the-making switch to the Southeastern Conference for both programs officially happens Monday. And for their move to a league where “It Just Means More,” Texas and Oklahoma have scheduled big campus celebrations Sunday and Monday with carnivals, live music and fireworks. Oklahoma’s even stretches to events statewide.

