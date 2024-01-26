By the numbers: Klopp already a Liverpool icon and can leave with even more trophies

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest managers — the numbers prove it. Klopp announced Friday that he will step down at the end of this season after 8 1/2 years in charge of the Premier League club. The baseball cap-wearing German restored a winning culture at Anfield after arriving in October 2015. Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019. The next season they won the Premier League to end a 30-year title drought as champion of England. Klopp’s success ranks him alongside other managerial greats at Anfield — Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

