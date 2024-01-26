By the numbers: Klopp already a Liverpool icon and can leave with even more trophies

By The Associated Press
FILE - Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, March 7, 2020. Jurgen Klopp announced Friday Jan. 26, 2024, he will step down as Liverpool manager at end of this season. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest managers — the numbers prove it. Klopp announced Friday that he will step down at the end of this season after 8 1/2 years in charge of the Premier League club. The baseball cap-wearing German restored a winning culture at Anfield after arriving in October 2015. Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019. The next season they won the Premier League to end a 30-year title drought as champion of England. Klopp’s success ranks him alongside other managerial greats at Anfield — Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

