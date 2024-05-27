Buttler leaves England’s T20 cricket squad to be with wife for birth of their child

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — England captain Jos Buttler has left the squad and is set to miss the third T20 international against Pakistan on Tuesday to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. If Buttler is absent for the match in Cardiff, vice captain Moeen Ali will take the captaincy. England leads the four-game series 1-0 after Buttler made 84 in a 23-run win at Edgbaston on Saturday. The fourth T20 is at The Oval on Thursday. The series is preparation for the T20 World Cup. England begins its title defense against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

