Buttler has ‘integrity’ concerns about state of field at England’s next venue at Cricket World Cup

DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — England captain Jos Buttler believes the “integrity of the game” could be compromised by the state of the outfield in Dharamshala for his team’s match against Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. The field of play at HPCA Stadium is causing concerns and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman came close to a bad injury on Saturday when his knee got stuck in the surface as he slid to stop a boundary. The International Cricket Council says the outfield was rated “average” by the officials at that Afghanistan-Bangladesh game and match referee Javagal Srinath was satisfied with it after a fresh inspection. England has had two training days at the venue and Buttler isn’t impressed by the conditions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.