Butterflies for Kane on Bundesliga debut but he scores as Bayern routs Bremen

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored one goal and set up another on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich routed Werder Bremen 4-0 in the opening game of the season. Kane showed straight away why Bayern reportedly paid more than 100 million euros for the forward. He needed only three minutes to set Leroy Sané free for the opener. Kane finally beat Bremen’s Jiří Pavlenka with a low shot in the 74th. A Bremen defender’s studs deflected the shot slightly inside the left post. Leroy Sané scored twice and Mathys Tel completed the scoring.

