Butler tries to take another big step in coach Thad Matta’s third season with Bulldogs

Butler coach Thad Matta took one big step in the second season of his second tenure with the Bulldogs. Taking another major leap this season could be difficult in a loaded Big East. Three teams already appear in the Top 25 including two-time defending national champion Connecticut and two more sit just outside the Top 25. But the Bulldogs are better positioned to make that jump in 2024-25 with their top two scorers — Pierre Brooks II and Jahmyl Telfort — returning. Matta also has four freshman and three transfers including forward Patrick McCaffery, who topped the 1,000-point mark while playing for his father, Fran, at Iowa the previous four years.

