Butler runs past Valparaiso, 24-17, and into a three-way tie for 2nd in Pioneer Football League

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Joey Suchy raced 36 yards for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter to cap off Butler’s 24-17 win over Valparaiso, putting the Bulldogs in a three-way tie for second place in the Pioneer Football League. Butler is now 4-2 in conference, tied with both Morehead State and and St. Thomas-Minnesota. But Bulldogs beat the Eagles earlier this season and host the Tommies Saturday.

