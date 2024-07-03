Butler, Rooker go deep and Athletics top Angels 7-5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker hit home runs, Mitch Spence gave up one hit over 5 1/3 innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Brett Harris added a two-run double for Oakland, which had lost seven of its previous eight games and 17 of 21.

Nolan Schanuel had two hits and four RBIs for Los Angeles.

Butler, with a three-run shot, and Rooker homered off Angels starter José Soriano in a four-run fourth inning.

“It’s obviously great to see the young guys … produce. It’s been a while since we’ve hit a three-run homer, so that’s always nice,” manager Mark Kotsay said.

'Oakland Athletics second base Zack Gelof (20) high fives outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) as he crosses home plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eakin Howard

Rooker’s 16th homer came on an 0-2 knuckle curve Soriano left over the plate. Butler’s opposite field shot barely grazed the left field foul pole.

Kotsay attributed a mechanical adjustment to Butler’s home run.

“It’s going to process for him to be able to duplicate it, but that swing he took on the three-run homer, shorter, less head movement, more direct to the baseball, and thus the result happened,” he said.

Harris’ two-run double in the sixth highlighted a three-run inning in which Oakland extended its lead to 7-1.

Los Angeles closed to within 7-3 in the seventh on Schanuel’s two-run single.

Schanuel doubled in a run off A’s closer Mason Miller, who gave up two runs in the ninth in a non-save situation.

Spence (5-4) gave up one run on six hits to snap a streak of five straight winless starts. He struck out five and did not give up a walk. He’s walked no more than one in seven straight starts.

Soriano (4-6) gave up four runs on three hits in four innings. The hard throwing right-hander was activated from the injured list earlier in the day after missing three weeks with an abdominal infection. He was on a 65-pitch limit.

Soriano’s effort coming back from the injury was an encouraging sign for the Angels, manager Ron Washington said, noting Soriano would likely see his pitch limit bumped up to 85 in his next start.

“He’s back,” Washington said. “We’ll see where it goes from here, but I was pleased with the way he threw the ball. You always wish you don’t give up any runs, but it happens.

“I thought he handled himself very well out there.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angles: RHP Andrew Wantz (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the on 15-day injured list (retroactive to Monday).

Athletics: RHP Ross Stripling (right elbow strain) and RHP Paul Blackburn (stress reaction in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot) could start rehab assignments this week, manager Mark Kotsay said. … RHP Tyler Ferguson and 3B Brett Harris were recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. … LHP Sean Newcomb and SS Aledmys Díaz were designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Angels: Davis Daniel (1-0, 0.00 ERA) in his last start on Thursday became the first pitcher to throw at least eight shutout innings with eight or more strikeouts in his first career start since Colorado starter Jason Jennings did so Aug. 23, 2001 against the New York Mets.

Athletics: RHP Joey Estes (2-3, 5.24) struck out eight and walked two in 5 2/3 innings in a 5-2 loss to Los Angeles on June 26.

