Butler pulls away in second overtime for 97-90 win over Cal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Posh Alexander scored 21 points, Pierre Brooks II had 20 and Jahmyl Telfort 18 to lead Butler to a 97-90 double-overtime victory over California on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ fifth straight win. Telfort scored 11 of his points and Brooks seven over the two overtimes with the duo connecting for consecutive 3-pointers in the second extra period for an eight-point lead. Fardaws Aimaq had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cone made 7 of 17 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points. Keonte Kennedy added 20 points.

