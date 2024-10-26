Butler never trails to snap two-game loss streak, beats Davidson 48-38 in Pioneer League showdown

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Billy Dozier raced 63 yards for a touchdown on Butler’s first play from scrimmage and the Bulldogs never trailed, handing Davidson a 48-38 loss. Devaon Holman returned an interception 20 yards for a score to make it 14-0 midway through the opening quarter, and after Mari Adams got Davidson on the board by capping an 11-play, 77-yard drive with a four-yard run, Reagan Andrew opened the second quarter with a five-yard run to make it 21-7.

