Butler cruises past Virginia-Lynchburg 63-0 as Joey Suchy and Billy Dozier had 2 TDs each

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Suchy and Billy Dozier both ran for two touchdowns and Butler rolled to a 63-0 win over Division III Virginia-Lynchburg. The Bulldogs had touchdowns on all nine of their possessions and piled up 463 yards, 349 on the ground. Griffin Caldwell, Nick Howard and Jerel Rhodes also had rushing touchdowns. Howard also threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Brown. Howard completed 4 of 5 for 34 yards. Reagan Andrew completed 3 of 5 passes for 79 yards, including a 51-yard scoring connection with Ethan Loss. The Dragons were held to 77 yards passing as their running game finished with no yards due to four sacks and nine tackles for loss. They only had the ball for 19 minutes and picked up three first downs.

