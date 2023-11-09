Butler athletic director and former basketball coach Barry Collier to retire in April

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler athletic director and former men’s basketball coach Barry Collier is retiring at the end of April. The 69-year-old Collier returned to his alma mater in August 2006 and presided over the Bulldogs’ national runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011. He built the Bulldogs program based on the model he learned from late Hall of Fame basketball coach Tony Hinkle, the innovator of the orange basketball and a pillar of Bulldogs sports. Collier played at Butler from 1974-76 and won 196 games its coach from 1989-2000. He was Nebraska’s head coach for six seasons.

