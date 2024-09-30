Butler arrival delayed, Herro has a new look as Heat gather for media day

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro had a new haircut for media day. Jimmy Butler’s hairstyle was still to be determined. And with that, the Miami Heat season started in predictably unpredictable fashion. Butler was not at the start of Heat media day on Monday morning, after his flight back from Paris was delayed and he wasn’t due to arrive in South Florida until the afternoon. Everyone else was there for the start of the season, including Herro, who sported a new, simple buzzcut to start the year and said he’s keeping it all season.

