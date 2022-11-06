Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA’s schedule for Monday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all 15 of those games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.

