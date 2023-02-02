Busy college football recruiting period called ‘total chaos’

The first Wednesday of February used to be the biggest day on the calendar for college football recruiting. Now it’s an afterthought. Whether that’s a good thing remains up for debate. There’s a movement afoot to alter the recruiting calendar and change the December signing period. The emergence of the transfer portal has made December a busier period than ever before for college programs. Nearly all prospects now finalize their college plans in December rather than waiting until the February signing period.

