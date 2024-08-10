Busy Break: Daniel Suárez got married, raced in Brazil — and now has a new contract with Trackhouse

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Daniel Suárez packed quite a bit into NASCAR’s Olympic break. He married his longtime girlfriend in Brazil. Then he raced there a few days later. After all that, his contract extension with Trackhouse Racing was announced this week. Suárez married Julia Piquet on July 30 and then competed in the NASCAR Brasil Series’ Special Edition. Now the focus is back on the Cup Series, which races at Richmond on Sunday night. But first came Friday’s announcement that Suárez and Freeway Insurance will return to the No. 99 Chevrolet with Trackhouse in 2025.

