Bushka, Mitchell lead Butler to a 37-10 win over Dayton

DAYTON, OHio (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for two touchdowns, one to Jyran Mitchell, who also ran for two scores, and Butler raced past Dayton 37-10. Mitchell had 117 yards on 21 carries with a 24-yard score to make it 10-0 and a 59-yard burst for a 30-7 lead. Bushka was 18 of 23 for 191 yards, finding Mitchell for a 3-yard score that made it 20-3 at halftime, as the Bulldogs scored on their first four possessions. Bushka completed all 12 of his passes in the first half. Drew VanVleet was 30 of 48 passing for 184 yards for Dayton, which has lost five straight.

