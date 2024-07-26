Buses get basketball players from Lille to Paris for 2024 opening ceremony

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Train issues are not a problem for the basketball teams traveling from near the Belgium border to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games. Buses are a nice substitute. The French women traveled by bus. So did the Belgian Cats. Nikola Milutinov, Uros Plavsic and Filip Petrusev skipped Serbia’s morning training session and jumped on a bus as well. Arson attacks affected France’s high-speed rail network. The trip by bus can be as short as 138 miles (222 km). The Canadian men and women already had decided not to attend. Both U.S. teams are staying in Paris. LeBron James is a flag-bearer for the Americans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.