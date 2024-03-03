Buses carrying Marseille fans back from Clermont pelted with objects thrown from a bridge

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Eight buses carrying Marseille fans back from Clermont after a French league game on Saturday night were pelted with objects thrown from a bridge. The local prefecture says the latest bus attack to mar the French league this season occured at around 1:30 a.m. on the A47 motorway heading to Lyon, adding that “heavy projectiles” were dropped from an overhead bridge. Some Marseille fans then got off and damaged a car, injuring the driver inside. An official inquest into the incidents has been opened. Chunks of rubble, mortar and shards of glass were reportedly found inside some of Marseille’s buses upon arrival.

