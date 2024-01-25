Bus taking journalists from Africa Cup game crashes, several injured

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A bus taking journalists back to Abidjan after an Africa Cup of Nations game has crashed. Several people were injured. The accident occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday on the way from Yamoussoukro to Abidjan where most media are staying to cover the tournament. The bus driver and his assistant were the most seriously injured from the impact to the front of the bus. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Several journalists were also treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.