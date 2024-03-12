Burundi team out of Basketball Africa League after jersey protest

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Burundi club Dynamo has been removed from the Basketball Africa League after refusing to wear a jersey with the “Visit Rwanda” logo. The BAL announced Tuesday that the team refused to comply with the league’s rules on jersey and uniform requirements. Dynamo’s players use tape to cover the “Visit Rwanda” logo on their jerseys on Saturday when it beat Cape Town Tigers before forfeiting a game on Sunday. Dynamo then forfeited Tuesday’s game against Angolan team Petro de Luanda in Pretoria, South Africa. The league says “Two forfeitures in the same tournament trigger the club’s automatic withdrawal.” Burundi closed its borders with Rwanda in January and deported Rwandans after accusing it of backing rebels.

