Burton’s career-high 31 points help Notre Dame sink Wake Forest following its big win over Duke

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Markus Burton scored a career-high 31 points and Carey Booth scored 15 points and Notre Dame stunned Wake Forest 70-65 just three days after the Demon Deacons beat then No. 8 Duke. Burton became the fourth frosh in Notre Dame history to score 30-plus in a single game. Matt Farrell was the last Irish player to accomplish the feat in 2018. The game stayed even approaching the finish and the lead exchanged hands before Burton and Tae Davis made consecutive layups in less than a minute and Notre Dame took the lead for good with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. Kevin Miller scored 16 points for Wake Forest.

