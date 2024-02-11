Burton, Shrewsberry lead Notre Dame to 74-66 win against Virginia Tech, snapping 7-game skid

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton had 16 points, eight assists and six steals, Braeden Shrewsberry scored 12 and Notre Dame defeated Virginia Tech 74-66 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Kebba Njie added 11 points for Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish made 13 of 17 free throws. A three-point play by Sean Pedulla got Virginia Tech within 71-64 with 1:19 remaining. After a pair of free throws by Notre Dame’s Logan Imes, Pedulla’s jumper made it 73-66 with 1:08 remaining. A steal by Pedulla gave the Hokies possession but they were unable to capitalize, missing three times in the paint. Although Notre Dame made only 1 of 4 free throws in the final minute, the Hokies final two possessions ended in a turnover and a missed 3-pointer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.