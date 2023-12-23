Burton scores 21 points to lead Notre Dame over Marist 60-56

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 21 points and Notre Dame defeated Marist 60-56 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak. Tae Davis added 12 points and Carey Booth, in his first career start, added 11 with a team-high six rebounds for the Fighting Irish (5-7), who rebounded from a 20-point home loss to The Citadel. They were 18 of 20 at the free-throw line — 15 of 16 in the second half — to 7 of 13 for Marist. Max Allen II scored 14 points and Jadin Collins added 12 with five assists for the Red Foxes (7-3), who had a five-game win streak snapped. Trailing 25-24 at halftime, Burton’s bucket to open the second half gave Notre Dame a lead it would keep.

