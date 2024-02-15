Burton scores 18, Davis has 17 and Notre Dame holds off Georgia Tech 58-55

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 18 points, Tae Davis scored 17 and made some key plays down the stretch, leading Notre Dame to a 58-55 victory over Georgia Tech. With just under 2 minutes to play and Notre Dame leading by one, a steal by Davis gave the Fighting Irish the chance to extend their slim lead. Thirty seconds later, it was a layup by Davis that made it 56-53. On Georgia Tech’s next possession, Davis blocked a 3-pointer but lost the ball out of bounds after Notre Dame had grabbed the rebound. Baye Ndongo’s layup drew the Yellow Jackets within 56-55 with 38 seconds remaining. It would be their only bucket of the final 4 1/2 minutes. Burton was fouled with one second left and his two free throws wrapped up the win.

