Burton has double-double, Villanova rallies late to beat UCLA 65-56 and end a 3-game losing streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Burton scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Villanova beat UCLA 65-56 to snap a three-game losing streak. Villanova hit four 3-pointers during a 17-4 run for a 58-49 lead with 2:13 remaining. Brendan Hausen hit consecutive 3s and Hakim Hart and Jordan Longino each had one. UCLA answered with five straight points from Lazar Stefanovic to get within 58-54 with 1:19 left. Stefanovic scored 14 points and had nine rebounds to lead UCLA (5-3).

