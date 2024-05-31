Burton drives in three, Texas A&M scores wild 8-0 win over Grambling in NCAA opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ted Burton drove in three runs, four Texas A&M pitchers combined for a nine-hit shutout, and the Aggies defeated Grambling 8-0 in an opening game of the NCAA baseball tournament. Bryan-College Station Regional host and No. 3 national seed Texas A&M advances to a winners’-bracket game against the winner between Texas and Louisiana. The Aggies exploded for seven runs in the second inning. Burton doubled and scored, then batted a second time in the inning, driving in two runs with a single. The big inning included five hits by the Aggies and three wild pitches by Grambling starter Mason Martinez. Burton added an RBI single in the fourth inning for his third hit. Braden Montgomery also had three hits for the Aggies.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.