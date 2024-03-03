Burton, Davis lead Notre Dame past Clemson for fifth win in six games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 21 points, Tae Davis added 18 points and Notre Dame defeated Clemson 69-62, the fifth win in the past six games for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame’s biggest lead of the game was three points before Davis scored six consecutive points and Burton later added a 3-pointer to give Notre Dame a 59-51 lead with less than 5 minutes remaining. Braeden Shrewsberry hit another key 3-pointer and the Fighting Irish led by seven with 90 seconds remaining. Davis went 4-for-4 at the line and Burton made one of two in the final minute to preserve the win. PJ Hall scored 21 points to lead Clemson.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.