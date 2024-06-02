Burton, Aschenbeck lead No. 3 national seed Texas A&M over Texas 4-2 in 11 innings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ted Burton drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the top of the 11th inning and Evan Aschenbeck did not allow a hit in 4 2/3 innings of relief to lead No. 3 national seed Texas A&M to a 4-2 victory over Texas at the Bryan-College Station Regional. Texas (36-23) will play Louisiana (41-19) in an elimination game on Sunday. The winner will play Texas A&M (46-13). If the Aggies lose, the regional championship will be decided in a rematch on Monday with a berth in the super regionals on the line.

