Burton and Bamba lead No. 21 Villanova to 57-40 rout of Maryland

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Burton scored 10 of his 15 points in Villanova’s dominant first half, and the 21st-ranked Wildcats rolled to a 57-40 victory over cold-shooting Maryland. TJ Bamba added 11 points as the Wildcats rebounded nicely from Monday’s loss to unranked Penn. Julian Reese had 10 points for Maryland, which dropped its third straight. The Terrapins finished with just 12 field goals while shooting 24% from the field.

