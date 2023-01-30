Burrow, Bengals falter but should stay among AFC contenders

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have another fantastic finish left in them. That had been the specialty of a talented team with a generational quarterback who could find creative ways to win. The Kansas City Chiefs got revenge for the three consecutive losses by beating the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl. The Bengals will now turn their attention toward signing Burrow to a long-term contract extension and making sure they can afford to keep talented players around him.

