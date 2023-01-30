Burrow, Bengals falter but should stay among AFC contenders

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the sidelines during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have another fantastic finish left in them. That had been the specialty of a talented team with a generational quarterback who could find creative ways to win. The Kansas City Chiefs got revenge for the three consecutive losses by beating the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl. The Bengals will now turn their attention toward signing Burrow to a long-term contract extension and making sure they can afford to keep talented players around him.

