Burrow and the Bengals are bumming again after another last-second loss to Chiefs in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were left bumming again in Arrowhead Stadium. Less than two years after losing the AFC title game on a field goal by Harrison Butker with no time left, they watched him drill a 51-yarder for a 26-25 win. The Bengals had fought and rallied and fought some more to take the lead on Evan McPherson’s fourth field goal with just under 10 minutes left in the game. And their defense had forced Kansas City to punt, and was on the verge of another big stop when a penalty on safety Daijahn Anthony inside the final minutes kept the Chiefs’ own comeback hopes alive.

