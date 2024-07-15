Burris skippers Maverick to record time in Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac

CHICAGO (AP) — Sanford Burris skippered Maverick to a record-breaking finish in the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac, finishing the course of 289 nautical miles up Lake Michigan in 22 hours, 24 minutes and 23 seconds. That was 1 hour, 6 minutes and 11 seconds faster than the old record set by Roy P. Disney aboard Pyewacket in 2002. The Maverick crew celebrated briefly as it crossed the finish line between Mackinac Island and the Round Island Lighthouse. It then kept sailing as part of the “Super Mac” race, a combination of the Chicago Mackinac and the Bayview Mackinac races that continued into Lake Huron.

