Burris runs for 4 touchdowns, leads Hampton in comeback win over Maine 42-35

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Elijah Burris ran for four touchdowns and his two fourth-quarter scores completed a 14-point comeback in Hampton’s 42-35 win over Maine. Derek Robertson threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first-half to give the Black Bears a 28-14 lead at intermission and his fifth TD pass answered an 80-yard touchdown run to open the second half and restore the two-touchdown margin.

