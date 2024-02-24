Burns scores 19 to lead North Carolina State to 81-70 victory over Boston College

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points, Jayden Taylor added 15 and North Carolina State defeated Boston College 81-70 on Saturday. DJ Horne and Casey Morsell scored 13 points apiece for the Wolfpack, who had only two more field goals than Boston College but made 21 of 24 free throws and outscored the Eagles 18-6 off 16 turnovers. Mason Madsen scored 21 points, Prince Aligbe 12 and Donald Hand Jr. 11 for Boston College. Leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post finished with just six points along with nine rebounds before fouling out in the final seconds. The Wolfpack honored their 1974 national championship team with 13 players from that 30-1 team present for a halftime ceremony.

