Burns and Lawrence surge into British Open contention. Henley also 1 shot back

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Thriston Lawrence, Sam Burns and Russell Henley have taken advantage of early good weather at Royal Troon to move to within one shot of British Open leader Billy Horschel. Lawrence and Burns started the third round 10 strokes back. The both shot 6-under 65. Henley had a 66. All three are 3 under overall. They cashed in on tranquil conditions early Saturday afternoon before the rain came to become serious contenders for the claret jug. Lawrence says of Sunday’s final round he’s going to “be aggressive and try to win a golf tournament.” Also one shot off the lead are Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Daniel Brown.

