Burns’ 31 points propels N.C. State past Wake Forest 79-77

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored a career-high 31 points and Jarkel Joiner scored 17 and North Carolina State rallied down the stretch for an exciting 79-77 win against Wake Forest. Damari Monsanto tied it at 73-all for Wake Forest with a basket with 1:35 left. Though finishing just 3 of 8 from the foul line, Burns sank a pair when Monsanto fouled him with 1:22 remaining. Down 77-74 with 29 seconds left, Monsanto and Tyree Appleby missed 3-pointers on the same possession. Joiner made two free throws with 11 seconds to go to clinch it. Monsanto scored 22 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.