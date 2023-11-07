Burns’ 16 points lead N.C. State to 72-59 rout of The Citadel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 16 points to lead North Carolina State to a 72-59 season-opening win over The Citadel. Michael O’Connell added 14 for the Wolfpack, and Mohamed Diarra recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. N.C. State, which never trailed in its season-opening win, shot 44% from the field (29 for 66), including 36% from 3 (10 for 28). The Wolfpack led by as much as 18 points in the win.

